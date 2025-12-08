Kazakhstan’s LPG sector stakeholders deliberate on development roadmap

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 8. Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev, and participants from the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market have outlined a roadmap for the sector's development, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

During a meeting with representatives of LPG market companies affiliated with the Kazakhstan Fuel Association, key issues related to market operations, regulatory frameworks, and future development prospects for the sector were thoroughly discussed.

“The gas industry holds strategic significance for the country. It is crucial to clearly distinguish between commodity gas and liquefied gas to fully comprehend the unique characteristics and requirements of each segment. We highly value open feedback from industry participants, as it enables us to respond promptly to emerging challenges and make timely, informed decisions. For every issue raised, a roadmap will be developed, providing a structured platform to address systemic challenges,” stated the Vice Minister.

Following the meeting, participants underscored that sustained dialogue and collaborative efforts are essential to ensuring the sector’s sustainable development.

KazMunayGas (KMG) increased its production of oil and gas condensate by 10% in the first nine months of 2025, reaching 19.8 million tons, compared to 18 million tons during the same period in the previous year.