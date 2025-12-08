Azerbaijan set to introduce limited auto-clearance system for entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Azerbaijan is preparing to introduce an auto-clearance system for entrepreneurs’ customs declarations, with each declaration processed within a defined limit, said Natig Shirinov, Deputy Chairman of the country's State Customs Committee, Trend reports.

Speaking today at an event titled “Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust” in Baku, Shirinov stated that new digital tools will enable declarations from trusted business entities to transition to an auto-clearance model within a set limit:

“We are targeting this. It exists in international practice as well. Recently, we had international visits and examined the experiences of other countries. If the risk system itself and the Digital Customs Value system confirm that everything is in order, then a conditional time limit, for example, half an hour, is applied. If a declaration is not approved by a customs officer within that time, the system automatically approves it, and the goods are released. This is a project planned for the coming years. The State Customs Committee has set this as a goal,” he said.

Shirinov added that the aim is to present this system at the fourth Customs-Business Forum:

“Most likely, in the coming years, and hopefully by the end of next year, we will work to deliver presentations on the application of this system at the IV Customs-Business Forum. This is one of our strategic goals now, and we believe we will achieve it,” the deputy chairman noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel