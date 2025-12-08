Tajikistan, World Bank discuss joint projects in energy, transport, infrastructure

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 8. Tajikistan and the World Bank discussed the development of cooperation in such sectors as energy, transport, healthcare and infrastructure, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Khamralizoda and the newly appointed World Bank Group Country Representative to Tajikistan, Gaël Raballand.

During the meeting, the First Deputy Foreign Minister extended congratulations to the World Bank’s Country Representative on his recent appointment and conveyed best wishes for success in his forthcoming endeavors in Tajikistan.

As of July 2025, Tajikistan’s active portfolio with the World Bank comprises 26 investment projects financed through IDA, with a total net commitment of $1.9 billion. This portfolio encompasses initiatives across the energy, water, transport, agriculture, disaster risk management, health, education, social protection, and digital connectivity sectors, as well as institutional capacity-building programs within tax, finance, and statistical authorities.