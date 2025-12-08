MP paints OSCE Minsk Group as unfit to settle Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Minsk Group (MG) of the OSCE demonstrated a clear inability to settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Nizami Safarov, member of Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation in the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, said during the international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, the process of restoring Azerbaijan's state independence at the end of the second half of the last century was met with armed aggression from Armenia, based on territorial claims against Azerbaijan that grossly violated international law.

Safarov noted that four UN Security Council resolutions on Karabakh, which demanded the immediate, unconditional, and complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied regions, remained on paper.

He recalled that during the 44-day Second Karabakh War and short-term anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and constitutional legal order throughout the country.

The MP added that the country's political leadership is currently purposefully pursuing a peace agenda, a clear result of which was the signing of a joint declaration in Washington on August 8 and the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

To recall, the OSCE Minsk Group was established in 1992 during the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), which has since evolved into the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Its primary objective was to facilitate a diplomatic and negotiated settlement to the ongoing hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh region. However, rather than facilitating a resolution to the conflict, this group failed to contribute any constructive outcomes towards the resolution process.

An international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament was held in Baku. Titled “Heydar Aliyev—the Founder of Constitutionalism and Parliamentarism in Sovereign Azerbaijan,” the event highlighted the legacy of Azerbaijan’s national institutions and their development under Heydar Aliyev.

