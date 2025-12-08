Uzbekistan strengthens commitment to green energy production
Uzbekistan’s solar and wind power plants have generated 10 billion kWh of electricity, helping save natural gas and reduce harmful emissions, while total renewable generation this year already meets the annual needs of millions of households.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy