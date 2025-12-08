Uzbekistan reports growth in cargo transportation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reported that cargo transportation with Azerbaijan continues to grow, with transit through the Port of Baku reaching over one million tons, reflecting expanding trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries.
