SOCAR gets centralized security operations system going

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is setting up a Centralized Security Operations System to strengthen cybersecurity and operational efficiency, said Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a scientific-practical conference on “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Combating Climate Change” at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Soltanov noted that the company is implementing significant initiatives to enhance both efficiency and security, particularly at the SOCAR Carbamide Plant under the "Digital Lighthouse" project.

Soltanov pointed out that while digitalization can be a double-edged sword, boosting productivity, it also opens the floodgates to increased vulnerability to cyberattacks.

“Efficiency comes with risk. To stay ahead of potential threats, SOCAR is establishing a Centralized Security Operations System to safeguard its operations and ensure resilience,” he said.

The Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology is holding a scientific-practical conference on "The role of artificial intelligence in the fight against climate change. Department heads of the Cabinet of Ministers, deputy ministers, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and other officials are participating in the event.

