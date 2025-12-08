Fitch pulls back curtain on Georgian TBC Leasing's financial results
Georgian TBC Leasing (TBCL) JSC shows 3.4% profit-before-tax to assets. Return on equity reached 23% in H1 2025. Growth is backed by 1% cost of risk, 90% secured funding, and a $30 million credit line.
