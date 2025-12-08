Belarusian ambassador describes scale of legal instruments inked with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The legal framework underpinning Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation now includes more than 170 documents, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich said at an international conference in Baku dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

"Interaction between legislators forms the basis for harmonizing legislation and expanding the bilateral legal framework, which already includes over 170 documents. Exchanging experiences in improving state governance strengthens our mutual potential," the ambassador said.

Pinevich further underscored the synergistic objectives and developmental trajectories inherent in the statehood paradigms of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

"Our constitutions declare that the source of power is the people, establish a unitary state system with a strong presidential form of governance, and pursue socio-economic policies in the interests of the population," he added.

