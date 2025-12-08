Turkmenistan and Pakistan explore expansion of educational cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 8. Turkmenistan and Pakistan engaged in discussions aimed at expanding collaboration between their higher education institutions, with a particular focus on the implementation of existing bilateral agreements and the potential for increasing their number, Trend reports via the Turkmen Ministry of Education.

The meeting was held between Turkmenistan’s Minister of Education, Jumamyrat Gurbangeldiev, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, Faryal Legari. The parties emphasized that Turkmenistan-Pakistan cooperation has traditionally been characterized by a friendly rapport and has further strengthened in recent years.

Minister Gurbangeldiev briefed the Ambassador on initiatives undertaken to enhance the quality of education in line with international standards, highlighting both national and international accomplishments. Particular attention was given to the active participation of Pakistani students in international conferences, competitions, and Olympiads organized by Turkmen universities, including their award-winning achievements.

The discussion also encompassed opportunities for scholarships, student exchange programs, and reciprocal visits by educational delegations. The Ambassador expressed keen interest in further consolidating cooperation between the educational institutions of countries.