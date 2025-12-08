Kazakhstan to build complex for urea and methanol production in Aktobe

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 8. A gas and petrochemical complex for the production of urea and methanol will be built in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via KMG PetroChem.

The project was presented by Diaz Diyanov, Chairman of the Management Board of KMG PetroChem, during the AQTOBE INVESTMENT FORUM 2025.

The Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) approval for the project is planned for 2026. The project is being implemented in collaboration with CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) and is expected to produce 880,000 tons of urea annually. Additionally, the project will include the production of up to 80,000 tons of methanol per year.

KMG PetroChem noted that Kazakhstan, despite having substantial agricultural resources, still has a low rate of nitrogen fertilizer usage, averaging only 5 kg per hectare. In order to validate the efficacy of urea and formulate empirically substantiated guidelines for regional agronomists, KMG PetroChem, in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences, has initiated extensive agricultural field trials. In alignment with the strategic initiative, a substantial allocation of 88 tons of urea has been disseminated to agricultural enterprises across the regions of Kostanay, Akmolinsk, Aktobe, and Almaty.

Meanwhile, in the West Kazakhstan region, the construction of another gas and petrochemical complex began in October 2025. This facility will produce 130,000 tons of methanol annually, with full production capacity expected to be reached by 2027.

