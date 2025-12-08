Rapid growth of artificial intelligence poses environmental challenges - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) is having negative impacts on the environment, said Firudin Gurbanov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education, Trend reports.

In his speech at the scientific-practical conference on "The role of artificial intelligence in combating climate change" at the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology of the parliament, Gurbanov noted the significant increase in data centers for AI.

"In 2012, there were just 500,000 data centers worldwide, but today their number has surged past 8 million, creating significant environmental challenges. These centers consume massive amounts of energy; by 2026, data centers in Ireland alone are expected to account for 35 percent of the country’s energy use. Moreover, producing just 2 kilograms of computers requires 800 kilograms of raw materials, including rare elements, posing long-term risks to the environment," he said.

The official articulated that the ministry's core mandate revolves around the cultivation of expertise within this domain.

"Another focus is conducting relevant scientific research. We also run projects in schools to educate children about AI, and our ecological schools provide students with essential knowledge on these issues," Gurbanov said.

The Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology is holding a scientific-practical conference on "The role of artificial intelligence in the fight against climate change." Department heads of the Cabinet of Ministers, deputy ministers, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and other officials are participating in the event.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel