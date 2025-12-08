CIS official talks up Azerbaijani Constitution's crucial role in development of statehood

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Constitution of Azerbaijan, enacted in 1995, serves as a fundamental framework for the progressive political, social, economic, and cultural advancement of the independent state, as articulated by Dmitriy Kobitsky, the general secretary and head of the Secretariat of the Council of the MPA CIS, and conveyed by Aydin Jafarov, deputy general secretary of the Council of the MPA CIS and plenipotentiary representative of the Parliament of Azerbaijan in the MPA CIS, during the international conference commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"This event can rightfully be called a multilateral platform for fruitful discussion and high-quality exchange of opinions between representatives of various CIS countries," the speech highlighted.

Kobitski noted that the 30th anniversary of the Constitution is considered inextricably linked with the personality of Heydar Aliyev.

"The activities of the Parliament of Azerbaijan are aimed at forming the legal system and democratic development of the country and strengthening international cooperation in the CIS region and beyond," he added.

An international conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament was held in Baku. Titled “Heydar Aliyev—the Founder of Constitutionalism and Parliamentarism in Sovereign Azerbaijan,” the event highlighted the legacy of Azerbaijan’s national institutions and their development under Heydar Aliyev.

