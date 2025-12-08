Kazakhstan’s Tokayev invites Palestinian president to visit Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 8. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to visit Astana at a time convenient for him, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

This invitation was extended during a telephone conversation between the heads of state. During the discussion, the presidents emphasized the importance of further developing relations between Kazakhstan and Palestine. They talked about the prospects for strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic, and cultural cooperation, as well as working together within multilateral frameworks.

President Tokayev and Abbas exchanged views on key issues in international affairs, including the situation in the Middle East. Tokayev expressed his support for international efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region.

For his part, President Abbas conveyed his gratitude to President Tokayev for his steadfast support of the Palestinian people and state, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s significant role in promoting global stability and security.