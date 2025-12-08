Basketball tournament held among schoolchildren in Dashkesan (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. A basketball tournament was held among school teams in the Dashkesan district, organized by “AzerGold” CJSC and its subsidiary – “Dashkasan Iron Ore” LLC.

A total of six school teams participated in the tournament, held with the support of the Dashkesan District Executive Power, the Ganja–Dashkasan Regional Youth and Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Ganja–Dashkasan Regional Education Department of the Ministry of Science and Education.

The final match and award ceremony took place in the field of secondary school No. 2 in Dashkesan. The event was attended by Gizbas Abbasova, the mother of the martyr Anar Mursalov, after whom the school is named, the Head of the Dashkesan District Executive Power Orkhan Abbasov, Advisor to the Chairman of “AzerGold” CJSC Anar Abdullayev, Deputy General Director of “Dashkasan Demir Filiz” LLC Mirsadikh Yagubzade, as well as representatives of regional institutions and the local community.

In their speeches, the officials emphasized the state’s support for the development of sports in Azerbaijan, highlighting efforts aimed at renewing and expanding access to sports infrastructure in the regions. Speakers also noted that such tournaments contribute to the physical and social development of teenagers and young people, helping to foster teamwork, leadership and responsibility.

It was underlined that the projects implemented by “AzerGold” CJSC and “Dashkasan Demir Filiz” LLC within the framework of corporate social responsibility play an important role in the social and public life of the region.

At the end of the three-day tournament, the winning teams, as well as the Best Player and the referees, were awarded. The winners received cups, medals and diplomas.

It should be noted that, according to the results of the tournament, the team of Secondary School No. 2 named after Anar Mursalov took first place. The basketball teams of Samad Vurghun Secondary School No. 4 and Imadeddin Nasimi Secondary School No. 1 of Dashkesan city took second and third places respectively.