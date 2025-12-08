Azerbaijan to launch unified information system for utilities by 2029 - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ Azerbaijan is advancing a Unified Information System for utilities inside the "Azerishig" framework, having completed the pilot project, with full operational status anticipated by 2029, said the country's Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a scientific-practical conference on “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Combating Climate Change” at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Soltanov noted that the Unified Electricity Charging Service Platform has already been created and is functioning. Currently, 143 facilities are connected to the SCADA system, including the 34th and 36th small hydropower plants, a solar power station, and 110, 220, 330, and 500 kV substations.

Moreover, he noted, about 40 systems have micro-SCADA integrated into the main system via macro-SCADA. Over the past five years, the fiber optic network has expanded from 850 km to 5,000 km, with small hydropower plants in the liberated territories fully connected and contributing to the country’s green energy goals.

The Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology is holding a scientific-practical conference on "The role of artificial intelligence in the fight against climate change. Department heads of the Cabinet of Ministers, deputy ministers, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and other officials are participating in the event.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel