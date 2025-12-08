Azerbaijan reveals student intake for Artificial Intelligence Academy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. About 100 students who have a programming language and very good math skills were selected for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy from approximately 2,500 applicants, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Sameddin Asadov said during a scientific-practical conference on "The role of artificial intelligence in the fight against climate change" at Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology today, Trend reports.

According to him, the academy began operating this year, and is currently training the first generation of AI engineers.

The deputy minister noted that a lot of knowledge is needed to form solutions in AI products.

"We need students with programming languages ​​and very good mathematical skills. We were able to select about 100 students in this field from about 2,500 applicants. These young people are the brightest talents of our country, whether in mathematics, programming, or in their own fields. We'll teach programming in the field of AI in more depth for about six months. The result is that in just six months we'll be able to see the first generation of artificial intelligence engineers, data engineers, and managers for creating AI products," he added.