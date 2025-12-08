Tajikistan diplomat stresses importance of constitution for every nation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The Constitution is a vital document for every nation and a symbol of sovereignty and independence, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilhom Barotzoda said during an international conference in Baku, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of its parliament, Trend reports.

“The Constitution is an extremely important document for every nation. It serves as the main law of the state, defines the fundamental principles of societal life, and guarantees the rights and freedoms of citizens. It embodies national sovereignty and independence, secures territorial integrity, and defines citizens’ liberties,” Barotzoda said.

The ambassador also congratulated Azerbaijan on the milestones, emphasizing the significance of the event.

“I sincerely congratulate the brotherly Azerbaijani people and note that today’s event is an important occasion,” he added.