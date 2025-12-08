Bratislava hosts official welcome ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. On December 8, an official welcome ceremony was held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Presidential Palace.

President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The two presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President Peter Pellegrini, while members of the Slovak delegation were presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the guest book.

