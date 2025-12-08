Azerbaijani Deputy PM discusses issues of co-op with Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. On December 8, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed issues of cooperation, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting highly appreciated the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian interstate relations in various areas, in particular, expressing satisfaction with the dynamics of bilateral political dialogue.

In this context, it was emphasized that the official visit of the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan in April this year opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, which are historically based on a solid foundation of friendship and good neighborliness.

During the meeting, topical issues of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran were discussed, as well as prospects for the development of relations in the trade, economic, transport, energy, water management, humanitarian, and other spheres.

Particular attention was paid to the development of international transport and transit corridors passing through the territories of Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the implementation of joint projects aimed at expanding the transit potential of the region.