Slovakia considers Azerbaijan strategically important partner in its region - Peter Pellegrini

Politics Materials 8 December 2025 19:07 (UTC +04:00)

Laman Zeynalova
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. This visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Slovakia confirms our mutual interest at the highest level. We intend to establish and further develop a strategic partnership, said President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He added: “Our countries are friendly, and our relations have always been strong. Slovakia considers Azerbaijan a strategically important partner in its regional context.”

