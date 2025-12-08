Slovakia considers Azerbaijan strategically important partner in its region - Peter Pellegrini

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. This visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Slovakia confirms our mutual interest at the highest level. We intend to establish and further develop a strategic partnership, said President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He added: “Our countries are friendly, and our relations have always been strong. Slovakia considers Azerbaijan a strategically important partner in its regional context.”