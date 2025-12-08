Azerbaijan possesses considerably large energy potential - President Ilham Aliyev

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. Azerbaijan’s advantage is that we have a considerably large energy potential, said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan’s current unused energy potential is approximately two gigawatts and is expected to reach eight gigawatts within the next five years. “Of course, an energy source is one of the main factors for the operation of artificial intelligence and data centers,” President Ilham Aliyev added.