Baku Creative Week discusses new approaches to co-op in creative sphere, Libya's minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. New approaches, innovations, and opportunities for cooperation in the creative sphere are being discussed at Baku Creative Week, Libya’s Minister of Culture and Cognitive Development Mabrouka Toghi said at the opening ceremony of the “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025”, Trend reports.

According to her, this year the projects include various film screenings and master classes with the participation of well-known actors and industry specialists. This provides an opportunity for the exchange of experience, inspiration, and the further development of creative initiatives.

“The organizers of the festival have done everything to create a safe and comfortable space for participants and guests. We support interaction between talented people and state structures so that culture and art develop as effectively as possible. Special attention is paid to social responsibility, support for young talents, and creating conditions for the inclusive participation of everyone who wishes to take part,” the minister noted.

She emphasized that creative projects help develop cultural diversity, stimulate innovation, and create new opportunities for the professional growth of participants.

The festival events include film screenings, discussions, and meetings with experts, which allow young participants to exchange knowledge and gain new perspectives for career development.

“We are glad that this platform provides opportunities for international cooperation, strengthens ties between countries, and contributes to the promotion of cultural heritage. It's important to acknowledge the work of the specialists who help organize the events, ensure logistics, and create a comfortable environment for guests and participants. We strive to expand opportunities for creative and educational activities, support talented people, and create new projects in the field of art and culture. I wish everyone productive and inspiring work at the festival,” added Toghi.

