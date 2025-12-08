Slovak Investment & Trade Dev’t Agency names key sector for cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) sees growing potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in ICT, energy, defense, machinery, and other innovative or R&D-intensive sectors, SARIO told Trend.

“Slovak companies are increasingly interested in long-term partnerships, technology-driven projects, and joint ventures that can contribute to sustainable economic development for both countries,” said the Slovak agency.

SARIO maintains active engagement with Azerbaijan through targeted business activities and institutional cooperation.

“Over the past year, we organized three key initiatives: a business mission accompanying the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, a dedicated business delegation during the Intergovernmental Meeting, and—in cooperation with the Embassy of the Slovak Republic—the Slovak national stand at ADEX 2024. These activities aim to support Slovak companies, especially in technology and other high value-added sectors, in entering or expanding their presence in the Azerbaijani market. We are primarily focusing on Slovak companies operating in ICT, defense, machinery, and energy. These sectors show strong potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, and SARIO is actively encouraging firms within these industries to explore opportunities in Azerbaijan.”



As a state agency, SARIO supports Slovak SMEs and investors through a combination of business missions, national stands at major international trade fairs, and advisory services related to market entry.

“Our objective is to facilitate direct contact with Azerbaijani counterparts and to help Slovak companies better understand market conditions, opportunities, and partnership models.

During recent business missions, Slovak and Azerbaijani companies held a number of constructive discussions and explored possibilities for cooperation,” said the Slovak agency.

SARIO expects the next round of the Slovak-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Meeting to take place in 2026: “This platform will once again offer Azerbaijani businesses opportunities to meet Slovak partners and explore cooperation with SARIO’s support.”