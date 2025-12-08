Azerbaijan, Iran discuss interparliamentary cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with the delegation led by the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed the interparliamentary cooperation today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The conversation emphasized that the visits of the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan this year, as well as other high-level reciprocal visits and meetings and the documents signed, are of great importance in the development of bilateral relations and demonstrate quite rich cooperation agenda between the countries.

The meeting pointed out that the strengthening of political-economic, trade, transport, and cultural-humanitarian relations between the two countries, sphere, and the expansion of cooperation opportunities make an important contribution to the further deepening of bilateral relations.

At the same time, the meeting stressed great significance of activities of the state commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian fields and the joint projects being carried out.

At the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the importance of cooperation between our legislative bodies as one of the factors that significantly influence the development of relations between the two countries. Gafarova, recalling with satisfaction her visit to Iran, said that the meetings held during the visit had a positive impact on relations between the countries' parliaments.

The speaker noted that active cooperation is being carried out both on a bilateral basis and within reputable international organizations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

She underlined the necessity of continuing joint efforts to further expand these relations. In this regard, the importance of strengthening the role of the working groups operating in the parliaments was also noted.

Araghchi stressed that Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and stated that there is a close political dialogue between the two countries. Sharing his impressions of the meeting he held with President Ilham Aliyev during the visit, the guest noted that the meeting took place in a sincere and constructive atmosphere. He positively assessed the high-level political and economic relations and emphasized the importance of deepening relations between the two peoples, as well as between the legislative bodies.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the current state and development prospects of interparliamentary relations.

