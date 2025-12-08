Development of new gas fields will provide additional resources - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 8 December 2025 19:33 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. The number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas has reached 14, and as a supplier via pipelines, we rank first, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“The development of new gas fields will provide additional resources, enabling the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Slovakia and its neighboring countries in even larger volumes,” the head of state added.

