Politics Materials 8 December 2025 19:40 (UTC +04:00)
Most reliable and secure route connecting Central Asia to Europe passes through Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. Azerbaijan defined its foreign policy priorities long ago. Today, we also serve as a bridge between East and West, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The head of state added: “The investments we have made in infrastructure, connectivity, and the transport sector enable Azerbaijan to become a key segment of the East-West transport corridor. We actively participate in the Middle Corridor project. The most reliable and secure route connecting Central Asia to Europe passes through Azerbaijan.”

