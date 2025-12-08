Iran discloses transit activity through its Astara border terminal in 8M2025
Transit through Iran’s Astara border terminal reached over 800,000 tons in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, with roughly 630,000 tons entering the country and around 220,000 tons exiting.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy