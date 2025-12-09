Azerbaijan shines at Bahrain’s Mara’ee Festival with top-notch cultural sight (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The successful presentation of the Azerbaijani delegation on the "Mara'ee 2025" stage made another contribution to the high-level promotion of our country's culture, professional teams, and national values ​​​​in the international arena, the Press Center of the State Border Service told Trend.

The “Mara’ee 2025” festival, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, stands out as a remarkable event that brings together the country’s ancient traditions, historic agricultural culture, and modern vision. The word “Mara’ee” means pasture and spacious living areas, symbolizing the rhythm of life, labor culture, and community unity that have shaped Bahraini society for centuries. Beyond preserving national values and showcasing rich traditions, the festival also plays a significant role in strengthening intercultural dialogue in the region and attracting international attention.

At this esteemed venue, the program put forth by the Azerbaijani delegation truly stole the show, shining like a diamond in the rough among the festival's brightest highlights.

The performance was a real feather in the cap, showcasing horsemen who were as skilled as they come, an orchestra that played with grace and finesse, and dance groups that painted the town with every nuance of national flair. All elements were prepared within a unified concept, forming an aesthetic and dynamic composition that generated great interest. These performances were a testament to the top-notch professionalism of the special creative ensembles of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, showcasing their mission to put their best foot forward and represent the country with pride on the international stage.

The complementary stage performances, packed with content, energy, and emotional punch, were hailed as one of the longest and most unforgettable shows of the event.

The King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also attended this year’s festival. He conveyed his appreciation to the Azerbaijani delegation and articulated his favorable assessments of the performance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel