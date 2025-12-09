Azerbaijan labels artificial intelligence as key driver of digital sovereignty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Developing artificial intelligence (AI) has long been a foundational aspiration of humanity, and AI is the main driving force of digital sovereignty, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov said at the international conference on "Artificial Intelligence and Patents" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026, approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, envisages the introduction of innovations and the increase in the use of digital technologies in the fields of economy, management, education, information, and healthcare, including the widespread application of AI.

The adoption of the law on AI and the establishment of the Azerbaijan Academy in this field bring to the agenda the improvement of legislation in this field and institutional changes in our country.

The paradigm of forthcoming advancements hinges on the synergistic interplay between human agents and artificial intelligence systems. In the cultural sphere, AI is radically changing the concept of creativity. Thanks to AI, the stage of hybrid creativity begins. AI is becoming one of the soft power tools of governments in cultural diplomacy.

The history of AI is not only an evolution from mythological ideas about mechanical intelligence to transformers and generative models but also a history of its transformation into one of the main pillars of the global economy and a leading factor in socio-cultural transformation," the official explained.

Imanov shed light on the legal underpinnings of AI and its crucial part in the realm of intellectual property. He noted that AI has an impact on information and communication tools, media formats, journalism, social networks, education, and other areas.

The Intellectual Property Agency (IPA) of Azerbaijan is a governmental entity tasked with the regulation, protection, and promotion of intellectual property rights (IPR) encompassing copyrights, patents, trademarks, industrial designs, folklore, and other related areas, thereby establishing a cohesive state policy in this domain. Established in 2018, it orchestrates all intellectual property activities, guaranteeing legal protection and promoting a culture of intellectual property rights throughout the nation.

