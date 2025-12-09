Commission-free stock purchases have returned at Yelo Invest!

Yelo Bank is bringing back its popular campaign to make investment opportunities even more accessible. From December 9 to 24, “Commission-free stock purchases” will be available on the Yelo Invest platform. During this period, both novice and experienced investors can purchase any stock or ETF worth more than $10 without paying a commission.



For greater convenience, Yelo Invest offers a limit order feature. With this advantage, investors can set the price at which they want to buy or sell. Once the price of a stock or ETF reaches the chosen limit, the system automatically executes the transaction. This means there is no need to constantly monitor the market — the investor makes the decision, and the system ensures its execution.



Opening an account does not require visiting a branch. A free investment account can be opened in the Yelo App within seconds, giving users access to 16 hours of trading opportunities each day and more than 14,000 instruments to invest in.



The new year is a time for fresh beginnings — take this opportunity to step into the world of investments. Yelo Bank invites everyone interested to download the Yelo App: https://bit.ly/44kUcc0.



