Kazakhstan expanding its toll road network

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Kazakhstan is expanding and modernizing its toll road network, which now covers 4,900 kilometers, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Company KazAvtoZhol, Darkhan Imanashev, said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

According to him, nine new toll road sections totaling 1,700 km were opened this year. In total, the network now consists of 26 sections. Toll collections over the first eleven months of 2025 amounted to 79 billion tenge ($154 million).

Imanashev noted that these funds are put to good use for keeping the wheels turning and patching up the 26 toll sections, upkeep of toll collection infrastructure, and investments in road-operating machinery.

In recent years, approximately 1,000 units of road maintenance equipment have been procured, along with reimbursement of investor costs and other administrative expenses.

There are 5 international railway and 8 road transport corridors in Kazakhstan. As of the end of 2024, transit transportation reached 34.6 million tons, which is a 7.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This figure is expected to reach 67 million tons by 2029 and 100 million tons by 2035.

Conversions from KZT to USD are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s official exchange rate of 1 USD = 508.3 KZT as of December 9, 2025.

