Azerbaijani army holds graduation ceremony for latest officer training course

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ In accordance with the 2025 training plan, a graduation ceremony for the next Officer Development Course was held on December 9 at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief of the Center, Colonel Nizami Movlanov, welcomed the participants and noted that increasing the potential of experienced personnel in the army development field is one of the important tasks set, and wished the servicemen who successfully completed the course success in their future military service.

During the event, the listeners expressed their gratitude for the high level of attention and care shown to them throughout the course.

Then, honorary diplomas and certificates were presented to the graduates who successfully completed the Officer Development Course and achieved high results in training and education. The top graduate, Major Parviz Guliyev, attached the graduation emblem to the symbolic stump.

At the end of the event, a photo was taken.