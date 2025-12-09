SOCAR shortens corrosion inspection time to one hour - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Corrosion inspections, primarily conducted in hazardous and high-risk areas, can now be completed in just one hour, Azer Valiyev, project manager at SOCAR Upstream Management International, said today in his speech at the Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Valiyev explained that previously, corrosion inspections required days of preparation.

“Earlier, scaffolding had to be erected to access these areas, all active operations had to be halted, and extensive preparations were needed. Now, thanks to drones and robotic inspection tools, this work can be completed in just one hour, representing a significant leap forward in corrosion management,” he said.

He added that robotic crawling devices provide the same advantages on both internal and steel surfaces.

“For example, magnetic rollers can attach to vertical vessels and pipes, while internal crawling devices can move inside pipelines. Previously, this required complete isolation.”

Valiyev emphasized that the biggest improvement now lies in increased accessibility, enhanced safety, and the ability to conduct corrosion inspections more frequently. “This is shaping the future of corrosion management,” he concluded.