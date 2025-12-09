SOCAR official stresses corrosion as looming threat worldwide amid energy shift snags

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Corrosion has become a global threat, and the energy transition creates new challenges, Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO) Polad Rustamov said at the event "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" in Baku, Trend reports.

He laid it on the line that the corrosion issue reaches far and wide, spilling over from the oil and gas industry.

According to him, in the past, it was easier to rebuild infrastructure because resources were abundant, and instead of repairing existing facilities, it was possible to build new ones.

"However, today, one of the main goals in asset integrity management is to ensure sustainability. The second parallel session of the conference is dedicated to the topic of coatings and corrosion, and discussions in this area are of particular importance.

Currently, many oil and gas companies are becoming energy companies, but this doesn't mean that integrity problems will disappear if we abandon oil and gas and transfer alternative energy carriers, such as hydrogen, to pipelines. On the contrary, in some cases, we may face more serious problems," Rustamov pointed out.

The executive director also mentioned that different kinds of corrosion in the oil and gas industry can lead to significant economic losses and wreak havoc on the environment. In this neck of the woods, enhancing the coating systems to keep corrosion at bay is of the utmost importance.

Besides, according to him, the development of new technologies is impossible without the joint activities of industry representatives.

"The presentations held within the conference demonstrate that modern inspection technologies reduce safety risks, accelerate inspection processes, and allow for more efficient results," he clarified.

Additionally, Rustamov touched on the topic of artificial intelligence, noting that in the oil and gas industry, especially in the field of asset integrity management, knowledge is mainly concentrated within companies and specialists.

"Companies are developing artificial intelligence tools, but we as an industry must form this knowledge base together. Otherwise, the volume and usefulness of existing data will remain limited.

The energy transition is already a reality, and almost all oil and gas companies are trying to add new energy sources to their portfolios. However, this process creates new technical and engineering challenges for specialists working with metals and other materials," the executive director emphasized.

The Asset Integrity Corrosion and Coatings Conference and Showcase (AICC CASPIAN 2025), put on by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), kicked off today at the Fairmont Baku – Flame Towers. This three-day premier industry event will pull together global experts, technology leaders, and senior executives to dive into the latest advancements, tackle challenges, and share best practices in asset integrity, corrosion control, and protective coatings, ensuring the safety, reliability, and longevity of critical oil and gas assets.

