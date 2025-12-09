Ardabil Province leads pack in Iran’s revenue growth for 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Iran's northwest Ardabil Province achieved 98% of its planned revenues in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through November 21, 2025), the head of the Ardabil Provincial Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, Yaqub Nejad Mohammad, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, total revenues reached 38.4 trillion rials (about $59.4 million) over this period. He noted that 36.6 trillion rials (about $56.7 million) came from taxes, while 1.74 trillion rials (about $2.7 million) were generated from other income sources.

Nejad Mohammad added that provincial revenues rose by 25%, increasing by 7.77 trillion rials (about $12 million) compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country's nationwide tax revenues for the same eight-month period stood at 10.3 quadrillion rials (about $16 billion), representing a 45% year-on-year increase.

