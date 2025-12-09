Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 9, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies took a nosedive compared to December 8.

The official rate for $1 is 653,482 rials, while one euro is valued at 759,658 rials. On December 8 the euro was priced at 766,999 rials.

Currency Rial on December 9 Rial on December 8 1 US dollar USD 653,482 659,223 1 British pound GBP 870,385 878,929 1 Swiss franc CHF 808,925 819,317 1 Swedish króna SEK 69,451 70,114 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,476 65,215 1 Danish krone DKK 101,716 102,762 1 Indian rupee INR 7,248 7,329 1 UAE Dirham AED 177,939 179,503 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,127,291 2,147,861 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 231,240 235,127 100 Japanese yen JPY 419,170 424,414 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 83,992 84,677 1 Omani rial OMR 1,698,986 1,713,153 1 Canadian dollar CAD 471,907 477,122 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 376,974 380,730 1 South African rand ZAR 38,343 38,944 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,352 15,502 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,537 8,565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 179,528 181,105 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,874 50,307 1 Syrian pound SYP 59 60 1 Australian dollar AUD 432,669 437,711 1 Saudi riyal SAR 174,262 175,793 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,737,984 1,753,253 1 Singapore dollar SGD 503,340 508,610 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 534,567 539,151 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,176 21,405 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 311 314 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 452,815 457,843 1 Libyan dinar LYD 120,251 121,193 1 Chinese yuan CNY 92,409 93,237 100 Thai baht THB 2,048,272 2,067,339 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 158,860 160,348 1,000 South Korean won KRW 444,755 447,167 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 921,695 929,793 1 euro EUR 759,658 766,999 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 127,901 130,483 1 Georgian lari GEL 242,311 244,358 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,133 39,548 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,872 9,987 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 226,121 229,529 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 384,401 387,427 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,105,784 1,118,134 1 Tajik somoni TJS 71,164 71,306 1 Turkmen manat TMT 186,254 187,916 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,552 2,577

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 850,363 rials and $1 costs 731,509 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,595 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 710,203 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.23-1.26 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.43-1.46 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel