Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 9

Economy Materials 9 December 2025 10:44 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 9, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies took a nosedive compared to December 8.

The official rate for $1 is 653,482 rials, while one euro is valued at 759,658 rials. On December 8 the euro was priced at 766,999 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 9

Rial on December 8

1 US dollar

USD

653,482

659,223

1 British pound

GBP

870,385

878,929

1 Swiss franc

CHF

808,925

819,317

1 Swedish króna

SEK

69,451

70,114

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,476

65,215

1 Danish krone

DKK

101,716

102,762

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,248

7,329

1 UAE Dirham

AED

177,939

179,503

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,127,291

2,147,861

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

231,240

235,127

100 Japanese yen

JPY

419,170

424,414

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

83,992

84,677

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,698,986

1,713,153

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

471,907

477,122

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

376,974

380,730

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,343

38,944

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,352

15,502

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,537

8,565

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

179,528

181,105

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,874

50,307

1 Syrian pound

SYP

59

60

1 Australian dollar

AUD

432,669

437,711

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

174,262

175,793

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,737,984

1,753,253

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

503,340

508,610

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

534,567

539,151

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,176

21,405

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

311

314

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

452,815

457,843

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

120,251

121,193

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

92,409

93,237

100 Thai baht

THB

2,048,272

2,067,339

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

158,860

160,348

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

444,755

447,167

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

921,695

929,793

1 euro

EUR

759,658

766,999

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

127,901

130,483

1 Georgian lari

GEL

242,311

244,358

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,133

39,548

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,872

9,987

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

226,121

229,529

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

384,401

387,427

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,105,784

1,118,134

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

71,164

71,306

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

186,254

187,916

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,552

2,577

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 850,363 rials and $1 costs 731,509 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,595 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 710,203 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.23-1.26 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.43-1.46 million rials.

