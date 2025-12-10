Tatneft of Russia invites bids for waste services

Companies wishing to participate must submit a written application on their official letterhead addressed to the branch director, signed by an authorized representative and sealed. The application must include the participant’s full name, legal status, country of registration, and company details. Applications from firms registered in, or holding bank accounts in, offshore zones will not be accepted.

