Indian Oil Corporation eyes possible cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Indian Oil Corporation is considering possible cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan, Trinat Saho, senior project manager of the corporation, told Trend on the sidelines of the event "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" in Baku.

He noted that he also holds the position of head of integrity at Indian Oil and intends to share the experience he has gained there. The senior manager also visited the stands where carbon composites and other innovative products were displayed during the conference and said that he will consider using these products in his organization.

Saho also took a good hard look at the chances for teaming up with companies in Azerbaijan.

"After getting acquainted with new products and technologies, we intend to exchange ideas. The products here are very new. We'll see how we can change our ideas and explore opportunities for cooperation.

In general, we intend to benefit from the experience of Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector within the framework of the event. At the same time, we are ready to present our own experience and new projects and cooperate accordingly," the company official emphasized.

The senior project manager subsequently articulated his evaluative insights regarding the event in summation.

"The conference was very professionally organized, and the program was very useful. The conference is going very well. The programs are very good. I attended the opening ceremony and was very impressed. When I looked at the program brochure, I saw that there would be very comprehensive and in-depth discussions. The organization of the event was carefully prepared," he added.

The Asset Integrity Corrosion and Coatings Conference and Showcase (AICC CASPIAN 2025), put on by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), kicked off today at the Fairmont Baku – Flame Towers. This three-day premier industry event will pull together global experts, technology leaders, and senior executives to dive into the latest advancements, tackle challenges, and share best practices in asset integrity, corrosion control, and protective coatings, ensuring the safety, reliability, and longevity of critical oil and gas assets.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel