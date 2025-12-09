Azerbaijan's Presidential Library hosts "Rashid Behbudov-110" roundtable (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The first stage of a series of events dedicated to the theme “Heydar Aliyev and Culture”—a roundtable titled “Rashid Behbudov-110”—has been jointly organized by the Presidential Library and the “Culture Uniting Us” Public Association, Trend reports.

The meeting took place in the Art Hall of the Presidential Library.

Prominent luminaries from the realms of artistic expression and cultural discourse, embodying a diverse array of disciplines within the Azerbaijani cultural landscape, convened at the event.

The round table opened with an introductory speech by the Director of the Presidential Library, Professor Afat Abbasova. Welcoming the guests, Abbasova said that the strategic vision formed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev for the sustainable development of cultural heritage is today being consistently and purposefully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev and forms the basis of modern policy.

According to her, the initiation of this sequence of occurrences coinciding with the commemoration of Rashid Behbudov exemplifies a coherent extension of the overarching strategy.

She also noted that the work carried out by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in preserving, systematically collecting, and promoting Azerbaijan’s musical heritage worldwide holds special significance. Abbasova emphasized the exceptional role of Mehriban Aliyeva not only in the development of musical culture but also in presenting national cultural heritage at the international level, making her a true patron and inspirational figure of Azerbaijani culture.

The event showed a video dedicated to the world-renowned singer, People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of state awards, and Hero of Socialist Labor Rashid Behbudov, which highlighted his rich performance legacy, the distinctive features of his vocal school, and his contributions to promoting Azerbaijani music worldwide.

Within the round table, People’s Artist and composer Faig Sujaddinov, Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan Farhad Khalilov, and Director of the Rashid Behbudov Foundation Kamil Shahverdi shared their thoughts on the artist’s role in the development of Azerbaijani culture, the influence of his performance school, and innovations he introduced to music and theater, as well as his life, creativity, and memories. During the event, musical performances were presented by Sujaddinov, Orkhan Jalilov, Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab, and Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

In her concluding speech, Abbasova emphasized that the presentations and reflections voiced during the round table contributed to a deeper understanding of Rashid Behbudov’s legacy, and she expressed gratitude to the participants. She articulated that this convening represents the inaugural event in the series, and the subsequent assemblies will likewise convene prominent luminaries of Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel