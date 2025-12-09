TANAP boosts pipeline reliability with advanced corrosion protection tech (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) enhanced pipeline reliability by over 70% thanks to new corrosion protection technologies, Yavuz Bozdoğan, Chief Maintenance Manager of the TANAP project, told Trend at the Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference in Baku.

Bozdoğan noted that the pipeline’s integrity is strengthened through frequent risk assessments using Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), corrosion monitoring techniques such as ACVG (Alternating Current Voltage Gradient) and DCVG (Direct Current Voltage Gradient), cathodic protection, and internal inspection tools.

“In numerical terms, implementing these technological solutions can improve continuous transport reliability by more than 70%,” he emphasized.

Since pipelines are typically buried underground, these interventions and measurements enable full Condition Monitoring Assessment (CMA), ensuring accurate evaluation of pipeline health. Bozdogan highlighted that modern monitoring and corrosion protection technologies are crucial for the safe and uninterrupted operation of TANAP’s infrastructure.

TANAP transports gas from the second phase of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field from the Georgia-Türkiye border to Türkiye’s western border, with a total project cost of under $7 billion. Expansion plans include the installation of multiple additional compressor stations to increase throughput to 24 billion cubic meters per year, with a total of seven stations required to reach 31 billion cubic meters.

Preliminary assessments are currently in progress regarding the logistics of conveying a hydrogen-enriched mixture via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). From a technical standpoint, hydrogen has the potential to represent as much as 2 percent of the natural gas conveyed via the pipeline infrastructure.

The anticipated operational lifespan of TANAP is projected to persist until the year 2062.

