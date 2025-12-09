EIB supports Tajikistan's involvement in Middle Corridor – Vice President Marek Mora (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Tajikistan’s position within the evolving Middle Corridor networks is gaining strategic weight, supported by new transport and digital initiatives from the European Investment Bank, EIB Vice President Marek Mora told Trend.

"Transport and digital connectivity are central pillars of the EIB’s mandate in Central Asia and of the EU Global Gateway strategy. Tajikistan plays an increasingly important role within this regional network," Mora stated.

Mora underscored that the EIB is pulling its weight in Team Europe's bid to bolster the Middle Corridor.

"The Bank’s strategy focuses on sustainable, cross-border connectivity, ensuring that investments support interoperability, regulatory harmonization, and low-carbon transport solutions," he said.

As he noted, digital access also stands out as a key part of the EIB’s regional agenda.

"On digital connectivity, the EIB supports the Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity through its 60 million euro financing for the SES satellite broadband project, which covers rural areas of Tajikistan as well as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. This investment will provide high-speed broadband to remote communities, improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities," Mora added.

He emphasized that both modalities of collaboration are strategically formulated to facilitate the deeper integration of Tajikistan into regional economic frameworks.

"Together, these strategies aim to ensure that Tajikistan benefits fully from regional corridor initiatives while expanding inclusive access to digital services," he concluded.