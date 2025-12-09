Azerbaijan's oil and non-oil and gas sectors show diverse dynamics in 11M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Azerbaijan's Gross Domestic Product rose by 1.6%, with a 3.2% growth in the non-oil and gas sector and a 1.8% decrease in the oil and gas sector, from January through November this year, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of draft laws within the 2026 state budget envelope at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, despite the global risks listed in the World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report for 2025, the macroeconomic indicators of Azerbaijan have held steady throughout the reporting period.

The prime minister noted that a strong external balance, low public debt, and large assets of the sovereign fund should be highlighted as the main positive indicators.

"The reason for the relative weakening in the economic growth dynamics is the decrease in oil production due to objective reasons," he emphasized.

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report is an annual publication that identifies and analyzes significant global risks, based on surveys of over 900 experts. The 2025 edition utilizes the Global Risks Perception Survey to gather insights from leaders across various sectors. It examines risks over immediate, short-term, and long-term horizons, aiming to equip decision-makers with foresight and promote collaboration among stakeholders on issues such as climate change, technology, geoeconomics, societal polarization, and resource scarcity.

