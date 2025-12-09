Azerbaijani court delves into victim testimonies in Ruben Vardanyan proceedings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses, continued on December 9, Trend reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge: Gunel Samadova), provided the accused with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-appointed defense lawyer.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors representing the state accusation, the interpreters, and other participants to the victims and their legal successors, who were taking part in the proceedings for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations under the law.

Subsequently, the court heard statements from the victims.

In his statement, victim Azer Manafov stated in his testimony that he was harmed as a result of Armenia’s mine terrorism. In response to questions from the state prosecutor, Vusal Abdullayev, he said that several people were injured in the mine explosion at the scene and that Javid Ismayilov had died.

Responding to questions from state prosecutor Terane Mammadova, victim Yadulla Abushov noted that in the territory of Kalbajar district, several people were killed, and he, along with several others, was wounded as a result of mortar and other weapon fire opened by the enemy.

Victim Sahil Salahov stated that he was injured in the territory of the Khojavand district when a shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups fell nearby and exploded. Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, the head of a department of the Office for the Protection of State Prosecution of the Prosecutor General’s Office, another victim noted that several people died as a result of the incident.

The court session continued with the announcement of the statements of other victims. It was mentioned that a group of individuals known as victims in the case had applied to the court in previous proceedings, and submitted applications noting that they could not attend the sessions for a valid reason, and that they confirmed the statements they gave during the preliminary investigations. In the previous hearings, the parties did not object to the announcement of these statements in court.

Expert opinions, protocols, and other documents of evidentiary significance contained in the case materials were also announced during the hearing. The presiding judge stated that with this, the examination in court of the preliminary investigation testimonies of the victims and their legal successors had concluded.

During the announcement of the documents, accused Ruben Vardanyan filed a motion, saying that he wanted to familiarize himself with several documents regarding the criminal case, including the interrogations.

Presiding Judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that once it was clarified which specific documents the defendant wished to review, appropriate conditions would be provided.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, addressed the court and proposed that other necessary documents of the case also be examined.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 12.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles concerning crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other offenses, was conducted by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.