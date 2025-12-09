Baku Book Center hosts presentation of “The Secret of Black Gold” book with SOCAR’s support (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A presentation ceremony for the book “The Secret of Black Gold,” prepared with the support of SOCAR, took place at the Baku Book Center, Trend reports.

The event was honored by the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. It began with a short tour arranged for the children of martyrs and Patriotic War veterans.

Members of the vocal ensemble of the Children and Youth Development Center No. 3 performed Tofig Guliyev’s “Friendship Song,” followed by a dance performance titled “The Sea” by the artistic group of the Sanat Art Center.

Gunel Anargizi, Director of the Baku Book Center; Aygun Huseynova, SOCAR’s Chief Communications Officer; and the book’s author, Honored Artist Bahram Bagirzade, welcomed the guests and expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her participation and attention. Speaking about “The Secret of Black Gold,” the speakers highlighted its importance in presenting the history of Azerbaijan’s oil industry and noted that the next volume will be dedicated to the “Contract of the Century,” the masterpiece of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the foundation of the country’s new energy strategy.

The event highlighted the special care and attention that the state provides to the families of martyrs and Patriotic War veterans. Speakers expressed deep gratitude to the architect of Azerbaijan’s historic victories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as to the heroic Azerbaijani Army. They also underscored the continuous support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the families of martyrs and veterans, noting that the personal participation of Leyla Aliyeva in such initiatives adds exceptional significance to these events.

During the “Reading Hour” segment of the presentation, SOCAR volunteers read excerpts from “The Secret of Black Gold” to the children.

As part of the event, the book’s author, Bahram Bagirzade, held a special signing session for the children.