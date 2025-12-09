Uzbekistan takes leap into crypto era with wallet in Telegram

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 9. The international crypto wallet Wallet in Telegram has officially launched in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The service allows users to buy, sell, send, and receive cryptocurrency assets directly within the Telegram messaging platform, leveraging local payment systems.

Wallet in Telegram is seamlessly integrated into the app's interface, enabling users to access the service without the need for a separate application. The platform supports a variety of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Toncoin, USDT, and over 200 additional tokens.

In Uzbekistan, the technological infrastructure supporting Wallet in Telegram is provided by Asterium, the nation's largest cryptocurrency ecosystem. This partnership ensures secure transactions through Humo, Visa, and Mastercard cards.

The service’s launch follows its official licensing by the National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), aligning with Uzbekistan's broader strategy for the development of regulated digital finance.

Currently, Wallet in Telegram boasts more than 150 million registered users globally and plans to expand its services into 15 new markets within the next two years.