Azerbaijan set to ramp up minimum living wage in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Next year, the minimum living wage in Azerbaijan will see a bump of 15 manat ($8), which shakes out to about 5.26% more in the pot, Trend reports.

For the fiscal year 2026, the baseline subsistence threshold for the primary socio-demographic cohorts of the populace has been delineated.

This issue is reflected in the draft law “On the minimum living wage in Azerbaijan for 2026,” discussed at today’s plenary session of the parliament.

Under the draft, the minimum subsistence level for 2026 will be set at 300 manat ($173) nationwide, 317 manat ($183) for the working-age population, 245 manat ($142) for pensioners, and 260 manat ($150) for children.

The 2025 minimum subsistence levels were 285 manat ($165) nationwide, 305 manat ($176) for the working-age population, 232 manat ($134) for pensioners, and 246 manat ($142) for children.

The draft law was put to a vote and adopted in its third reading.

