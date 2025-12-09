Azerbaijan holds key talks with Amazon Web Services on digital growth

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Dominic Delmolino, Vice President of Global Public Sector Technology at Amazon Web Services (AWS), during his visit to the United States, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation in the development of cloud infrastructure, digital transformation in the field of public services, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, and expanding the innovation ecosystem.