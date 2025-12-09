Kazakhstan reports growth in air passenger traffic
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's air passenger throughput surged to 13.1 million individuals during the period spanning January to October 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy