Iran set to launch development of its Yadavaran oil field
Iran plans to launch the development of its Yadavaran oil field in mid-January. The project will involve drilling and upgrading 24 new wells, with a goal to boost production by 42,000 barrels per day. The development will be carried out by Iran's Bina-EPC Company and Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.
